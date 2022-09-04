LOOK: Kelsey Merritt is a stunner at the Venice Film Festival 2022 

Kelsey’s red carpet look got nods from Filipino beauty queens!

MANILA, Philippines – From Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to the Venice Film Festival!

Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt stunned on the prestigious festival’s red carpet in a baby pink strapless gown by Syrian fashion designer Rami Al Ali.

“So honored to attend the premiere of the movie TAR directed by Todd Field at my first Venice Film Festival,” Kelsey said in an Instagram post on Saturday, September 3.

</ <style> .igframe iframe{ background: white; max-width: 540px; width: calc(100% – 2px); border-radius: 3px; border: 1px solid rgb(219, 219, 219); box-shadow: none; display: block; margin: 0px 0px 12px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0px; height: 967px; } @media screen and (max-width: 760px){ .igframe iframe{ height: 710px; }u } </style> <div class="igframe"> <iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/CiAYJf3ODp3/embed/captioned/" allowtransparency="true" allowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" data-instgrm-payload-id="instagram-media-payload-0" scrolling="no">

TAR is a psychological drama film that stars Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, Noemie Merlant, Mark Strong, and renowned cellist Sophie Kauer.

Kelsey’s red carpet look got nods from Filipino beauty queens, with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach calling it “perfect” and Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados describing the model as “an [angel] in action.”

Kelsey, 25, made history in 2018 as the first Filipino to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway. She was also featured in various publications such as Sports Illustrated, Teen Vogue, and E! News. In June 2020, the US-based model signed with Viva Artists Agency. – Rappler.com