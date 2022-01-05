‘Snowdrop’ actress Kim Mi-soo dies at 31

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, known for her recent role on Snowdrop, died at the age of 31 on Wednesday, January 5. (Her Korean age is 31, while her international age is 30 years old. Koreans consider a year in the womb as counting towards their age, so everyone is one year old at birth.)

According to Soompi, Mi-soo’s agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the “sorrowful and heartbreaking news” that she had died suddenly. They said that the bereaved family is “currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news.”

“We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private,” they added. The wake will be held at the Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Service. No cause of death was revealed.

On the currently airing Snowdrop, Mi-soo plays student activist Yeo Jung-min and dormitory mate of female protagonist Young-ro, played by Jisoo of BLACKPINK. Mi-soo made her acting debut in 2018’s Lipstick Revolution. She also appeared in Hi Bye, Mama! (2020), Into the Ring (2020), The School Nurse Files, Kyungmi’s World (2019), and Yumi’s Cells. – Rappler.com