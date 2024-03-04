DOJ orders charges against Quiboloy day before Senate hearing | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Justice department orders the filing of child abuse and human trafficking cases against Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the Davao City-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ church and five of his associates.

Australian Senator Janet Rice says she wants to see President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. fully support the probe against his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.

A video of GMA news anchor Jessica Soho vouching for the legitimacy of the weight loss supplement EcoFit is false.

Nine months after comedians Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon or TVJ left TAPE Productions, the Jalosjos-led firm axes its noon show that had been renamed Tahanang Pinakamasaya or ‘Home of the Happiest’ only two months ago.

Friends, relatives, and celebrities take to social media to pay tribute to beloved showbiz icon Jaclyn Jose. Jose passed away on Saturday, March 2 due to a heart attack. — Rappler.com