‘Speed Racer’ actor Christian Oliver, 2 young daughters die in plane crash

Police confirm the deaths of all 4 passengers on the plane, including the pilot of the aircraft

MANILA, Philippines – German actor Christian Oliver – whose real name is Christian Klepser – and his two young daughters died in a plane crash near a small Caribbean island in the Grenadines on Thursday, January 4 (US time).

According to a BBC News report, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force confirmed the deaths of the only four passengers on the plane – Oliver, 51; his two daughters Madita, 12, and Annik, 10; and American pilot Robert Sachs.

The police force said that the aircraft “experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” moments after taking off from the J.F. Mitchell airport in Paget Farm, Bequia, bound for St. Lucia. After the one-engine plane crashed west of Petit Nevis, local fishermen and divers from Paget Farm rushed to the scene of the crash and aided the Coast Guard’s rescue efforts.

After the four bodies were recovered, they were pronounced dead by a medical official and brought to Kingstown Mortuary to determine the causes of death.

The plane crash is still under investigation by the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority.

Oliver was known for his appearances in 2023’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and in 2008’s Speed Racer, where he played racecar driver Snake Oiler. He also appeared in Netflix series Sense8, The Baby-Sitters Club, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and the German series Alarm for Cobra 11, among many other acting and voice acting credits.

Oliver and his two children are survived by wife Jessica Mazur. – Rappler.com