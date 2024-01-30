TIMELINE: Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones’ relationship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jericho and Kim met in 2011 and tied the knot in 2014

MANILA, Philippines – The real score between Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones has been a point of speculation for months as the two were consistently embroiled in breakup rumors. And on Monday, January 29, entrepreneur Ricco Ocampo – the couple’s godfather – put a stop to the rumor mill by confirming that the two have broken up.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Ricco shared that the couple have been separated since 2019.

“While the friendship between the two remains, they have decided it is time to lead separate lives,” he said. “It was a mutual decision, an amicable separation, dealt with grace and maturity by both parties.”

As of writing, Jericho and Kim have yet to personally speak up about the split. However, prior to the statement about their breakup, both parties have neither confirmed nor addressed their split despite being asked about their status several times.

As their decade-long romance comes to an end, we look back at their relationship through the years:

2011

Jericho and Kim first met in 2011 through a dinner hosted by a common friend. At the time, the actor said he wasn’t keen on being romantically involved with someone as he wanted to take a break from having high-profile relationships. To note, his previous girlfriends include Kristine Hermosa, Cindy Kurleto, and Heart Evangelista.

But when a common friend showed Jericho photos of the Filipina-British aspiring model, he found her beautiful and readily agreed to go to the dinner. However, their first meeting wasn’t that special.

“I didn’t get his jokes at first, I didn’t understand him. And then he didn’t understand me because my accent was so thick,” Kim said in a 2013 interview with The Buzz. Prior to moving to the Philippines in 2010, she grew up in Australia.

While Jericho was smitten by Kim, she wasn’t interested in dating. In a 2014 blog by Bianca Gonzalez through the Philippine Star, the two recalled that Kim rejected Jericho’s invite to attend a concert and was replying to his messages days late and with just one-liners.

It was only months later when Kim had a change of heart.

“When we first met, we clicked on a friendly level. I was new here and I didn’t want to get into a relationship. But I sort of started to miss his friendship, so I asked him if he wanted to hang out. Then he invited me to go surfing,” she recalled. It was during this surfing trip that they really started bonding.

The two dated for eight months before making their relationship official on October 2011.

In early 2012, the actor told the public about his relationship with Kim when he made a guest appearance on KrisTV.

“It’s a really healthy relationship,” he said. “We support each other. It’s really nice.”

2013

Although having only dated for around two years, Jericho proposed to Kim on August 4, 2013 — which is also the model’s birthday. The actor popped the question during Sunday service at the New Life Church in Alabang.

In an Instagram post, he showed a photo of Kim wearing an engagement ring to announce the news.

“I love you, Miss Jones. You are the love of my life. Thank you for saying YES (to forever) to me,” he wrote.

Kim also made a post on her own, saying that the actor made her “the happiest lady in the world.”

2014

Jericho and Kim tied the knot on May 1, 2014 in an intimate beach wedding in Boracay.

Play Video

2018

When Kim attended New York Fashion Week in September 2018, Jericho went all-out in supporting her, and even tagged along to the event to become her assistant. Calling it his “Better Husband Project,” the actor shared that he was in charge of keeping Kim’s schedules, getting Uber rides, and steaming her clothes.

“Seeing the results of all the hard work you’ve put into your career (and hair) makes me so proud. Keep doing what you do. I got your back,” he added.

2020

In November 2020, the tandem, who’s known for their love of surfing, put their skills to good use as they helped rescue operations in Marikina during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Jericho and Kim used their surfboards to check on and communicate with residents in their village who were stranded in their homes as there weren’t a lot of flotation devices available.

2021

Their good deeds didn’t stop there as Jericho and Kim also spearheaded a housing project for the families affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

Aside from this, the couple was also constantly praised for their progressive take on marriage. In a June 2021 interview with PEP, the actor opened up how they constantly support each other’s growth.

“We don’t want to be trapped by the ideas of marriage,” he said. “In our own experience, we didn’t have parameters. For us, we go against culture. Not because we hate it. We go against the normal or what the society says, what the culture says, because there’s so much pressure in marriage.”

He also continued that they’re always asked when they are having a baby, but Jericho said that they don’t let these comments pressure them.

“For all you know, we’re never going to have a baby,” he said.

Prior to this, Kim also spoke up about being pressured into motherhood. She also expressed her gratitude to her partner, saying that Jericho “[believes] that a woman’s worth and the measure of a ‘real woman’ comes from a multitude of qualities.”

2022

In February 2022, Jericho shared a glimpse into their life in New York City. One Instagram post showed the view from their apartment in the Big Apple, while another post revealed that the actor had been attending acting workshops there.

“Acting workshops – one of my happy places,” Jericho captioned his post. “Acting should be taught in schools.”

While the actor didn’t go into detail about the reason behind joining these acting workshops, Jericho has previously said in press interviews that he’s interested in being a Hollywood actor.

By late 2022, speculations that the two had parted ways started making rounds online. The rumors came as a shock to many fans, as they had come out of nowhere and the two have mainly kept their relationship low-key and private.

These rumors were shut down when Kim posted a birthday greeting for Jericho in September.

Speculations that Jericho and Kim had parted ways gained traction again in 2023. In a June report by PEP, the actor gave his first comment about the breakup rumors, saying that he’s not the type to explain himself.

“It’s okay, people are entitled to their own opinion. I’m really not that type of person na I really have to explain myself to anyone…. As long as I live in peace, in love, and respect, ‘yun ang important sa’kin (that’s what’s important to me),” he said.

Amid the persistent speculations about the current status of their relationship, Jericho and Kim seemed to made a statement as they attended the ABS-CBN Ball together in September 2023.

Eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that the two still continued to exchange comments and even holiday greetings towards each other through Instagram.

2024

In early January, Jericho was once again asked by the media about his reaction to the rumors surrounding his relationship with Kim.

“We are happy, we are good. Kim and I are amazing. We are fantastic,” he said.

Around two weeks later, Ricco Ocampo – Jericho and Kim’s godfather at their wedding – disclosed that the two have parted ways.

“The split is not borne out of ill feelings. On the contrary, one might say that is a demonstration of their affection and respect, as Echo and Kim only wish the best for each other,” Ocampo’s statement to ABS-CBN News read.

“They are incredibly grateful for those who have supported them throughout the years, and appreciate the respect of their privacy during this time.” – Rappler.com