Toni Gonzaga leaves as host of ‘Pinoy Big Brother’

Toni’s reported departure from the show comes a day after the actress appeared at the proclamation rally of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – Toni Gonzaga is reportedly leaving reality show Pinoy Big Brother, after hosting the show since 2005.

According to an ABS-CBN report on Wednesday, February 9, Toni “voluntarily endorsed” hosting duties to her co-host Bianca Gonzalez.

Toni is the only original host of Pinoy Big Brother to have stayed with the show until now. The show premiered in August 2005, with Toni hosting alongside Willie Revillame and Mariel Rodriguez.

Toni’s reported departure from the show comes a day after the actress appeared at the February 8 proclamation rally of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos, son of martial law dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Toni drew criticism for her presence at the rally, where she said “Tapos na, may nanalo na, tapos ang laban. Buhay na buhay and pagmamahal kay Apo Lakay Ferdinand Marcos” after martial law song “Bagong Lipunan” was played.

(It’s over, someone has won, the battle is done. The love for Apo Lakay Ferdinand Marcos is strong.)

After playing Bagong Lipunan, Toni Gonzaga shouts: "Tapos na, may nanalo na, tapos ang laban. Buhay na buhay ang pagmamahal kay Apo Lakay Ferdinand Marcos."



70,000 detained, 34,000 tortured and 3,240 killed during martial law. pic.twitter.com/SuC77eOi7A — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) February 8, 2022

Toni, a longtime ABS-CBN talent, also introduced Rodante Marcoleta at the rally. Marcoleta was one of the most vocal lawmakers who pushed for the rejection of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in July 2020. The move left thousands of ABS-CBN workers jobless.

She also previously guested Bongbong on her vlog, earning criticism for her glossing over the corruption and human rights abuses that happened under the Marcos dictatorship. – Rappler.com