Hello to Hallyu: Hot takes on K-pop issues

In this special episode, we highlight some of our favorite hot takes, from boy groups vs girl groups, to the westernization of Korean content

MANILA, Philippines – Hello to Hallyu, Rappler’s talk show on all things K-pop and fandom, has reached 15 episodes! Since June 2022, Rappler’s biggest stans have sat down and discussed some of the biggest issues surrounding the idol business, fan culture, and everything in between.



In this special episode, we highlight some of our favorite hot takes, from boy groups vs girl groups, to the westernization of Korean content.



Watch the episode here on Thursday, March 30, at 5 pm, or check out Rappler on Facebook! – Rappler.com