Stan by Me goes to ENHYPEN’s ‘Fate’ concert in PH

We’ll give you a glimpse of what’s happening before ENHYPEN’s ‘FATE’ concert at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac

MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over, Filipino ENGENEs! K-pop boy group ENHYPEN has finally made its return to the Philippines a year after its historic three-night sold out MANIFESTO concerts in Manila last February 2023.

And now, they’re set to make history anew as the first K-pop act to perform at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac with their FATE concert.

To commemorate this momentous event, the group’s Filipino fan bases went all out with their support — mounting a myriad of activities for fellow fans, whether concert ticket holders or not, can enjoy. In their entertainment zone, there are booths for each member, bus shuttle services, merchandise area, photo booths, and even a carnival set-up!

In this special episode of Stan By Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we chat with representatives from some of their fan bases and concert attendees to talk about their preparations for the show, what they’re looking forward to in the concert, and their love for ENHYPEN.

Make sure to catch this episode of Stan By Me on Saturday, February 3. Bookmark this page or head over to Rappler’s YouTube channel. – Rappler.com