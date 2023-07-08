‘Like coming home’: Ice Seguerra guests on EAT on TV5

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The noon show battle continues with Ice Seguerra reuniting with TVJ on TV5, and former That's Entertainment co-host Tina Paner joining Isko Moreno on TAPE's Eat Bulaga on GMA-7 as guests on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra joined his longtime friends, Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon (TVJ), as a guest on their noon show E.A.T. on TV5, on Saturday, July 8.

Seguerra rose to fame via Eat Bulaga!’s segment, Little Miss Philippines, in 1987, when she was still a little girl named Aiza. Although she did not win the pageant, she ended up being part of the Philippines’ longest-running noon show for around a decade. It was also the start of a long career in showbiz as an actor and as a singer-songwriter. Aiza came out as a transgender man in August 2014, and married longtime partner Liza Diño in December 2014 in the US.

On TVJ’s Facebook page on Saturday, Seguerra said it felt like a homecoming.

“After a long time, ako’y nagbabalik dito sa EAT, s’yempre kasama ang aking mga mahal na tatay, ang TVJ at ang Dabarkads. Iba pag sila yung kasama ko, parang ako’y umuwi lamang. I feel like I’m coming home,” he said.

(After a long time, I’m returning here in EAT. Of course, I’m with my loving fathers, TVJ, and the Dabarkads. It’s different when I’m with them. It’s like returning home. I feel like I’m coming home.)

Seguerra, who served for over a year and a half as National Youth Commission chairperson during the Duterte administration, joined in some of EAT’s segments on Saturday, and even sang Alicia Keys’, “If I Aint’ Got You,” with EAT mainstay, Filipino-Danish Carren Eistrup. Like Seguerra, Eistrup became famous via Eat Bulaga! She won the show’s talent contest, Bida Next, and became a mainstay in 2023.

Four of Eistrup’s relatives from Denmark joined EAT’s studio audience Saturday.

After TVJ left the show’s longtime producer, Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE) on May 31, Seguerra posted on her IG account she was saddened over the split and the lack of respect given to the trio.

However, he said he was glad that the Sotto brothers and De Leon were now free, and expressed confidence that TVJ and Eat Bulaga! would be able to do well whichever network they ended up with.

“Pero masaya ako dahil malaya na sila. Bakit ka mananatili sa isang relasyong hindi ka naman masaya. Hindi rin ako natatakot sa kinabukasan ng programa. Ang Eat Bulaga ay Eat Bulaga. Kahit saang network sila mapadpad, walang paltos silang makakalipad,”

(I’m happy they’re now free. Why stay in a relationship where you’re not happy. I’m also not afraid about the future of this program. Eat Bulaga is Eat Bulaga. Whichever network they end up with, they will surely be able to fly.)

On TAPE’s Eat Bulaga! on GMA-7, singer Kristina Paner joined Isko Moreno, her former colleague in the defunct show, That’s Entertainment, created by the late tv host-talent manager German Moreno.

Veteran singer Geneva Cruz also performed on Eat Bulaga! on Saturday along with Jillian Ward, Faith Dasilva, Jillian Ward, Yasser Marta, and Jeffrey Hidalgo.

After winning the ratings game on July 1 when EAT was launched on Manny Panglinan’s TV5, EAT’s rating declined from 8.4% on July 1 to 6.3% on July 3, Monday, according to data disclosed by News5. Eat Bulaga! on GMA-7 registered a 3.26% rating, while ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime, got a combined 2.92% from GTV, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel on the same day.

It’s Showtime had its regular show on Saturday with no surprise guests.

#EatBulaga, #LegitDabarkads, #EATTV5, #ShowtimeMadlangBeshies were among the trending hashtags on Saturday.

Meantime, Filipino television host Willie Revillame continued to keep his fans guessing about his return to free tv.

Revillame, host of the variety show, Wowowin, had announced on the show’s Facebook page and on YouTube on Tuesday, July 4, via a video upload of his new song, “Babalik Ako” (I will be back), that he would be returning soon.

“Nami-miss ko na ang inyong hiyawan. Nami-miss ko na ang inyong palakpakan at nami-miss ko na ang inyong mga yakap,” he said.

(I miss your screams. I miss your clapping, and I miss your embrace.)

Wowowin was discontinued on former Senator Manny Villar’s ALLTV channel last April after Revillame opted to be released from his exclusive contact with the tycoon’s Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS). It aired on ALLTV for five months but got flak over its poor quality and ratings. AMBS acquired the tv frequency of ABS-CBN after the House of Representatives rejected the Kapamilya network’s franchise renewal. – Rappler.com