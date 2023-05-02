ATEEZ headed to Manila in September

The 'Guerilla' hitmaker is bringing their 'The Fellowship: Break The Wall' concert to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, FIlipino ATINYs! K-pop boy group ATEEZ is finally holding a solo concert in the Philippines.

ATEEZ announced on Monday, May 1, additional stops for their The Fellowship: Break The Wall concert tour, which includes Manila.

The eight-piece act is set to perform at the Araneta Coliseum on September 16.

Additional details, such as concert tickets and selling dates, have yet to be announced.

Other Asia stops include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore.

ATEEZ last performed in the Philippines in September 2022 for the K-pop Masterz EP. 2 concert, wherein they performed alongside GOT7’s Youngjae and iKON.

Composed of Hongjoong, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, Seonghwa, Yunho, Jongho, and Yeosong, ATEEZ made their debut in 2018 under KQ Entertainment.

The group is known for their songs “Guerilla,” “Say My Name,” “Pirate King,” “Treasure,” “Wonderland,” and “Cyberpunk.” – Rappler.com