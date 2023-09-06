Lineup, hosts: Here’s what we know so far about AAA 2023 in PH Arena

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

P-pop and Filipino artists will also be in the lineup!

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Hallyu fans are in for a treat as several K-pop artists and K-drama stars are set to come to the Philippines for the upcoming Asia Artist Awards (AAA).

StarNews Korea first announced that the 2023 edition of the awards ceremony will be held in the Philippines on December 14 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Dubbed as Asia’s Oscars and Grammy Awards, the AAAs fetes Asian artists who’ve done outstanding work in television, film, and music in the region. This will also be the first time for the AAAs to be held in the Philippines.

Co-hosting the event this year will be the Asia Artist Awards Organizing Committee, TONZ Entertainment, StarNews Korea, and local organizer PULP Live World.

In a press release from PULP Media, this year’s awarding ceremony aims to be “the grandest and most talked about season of Asia Artist Awards since its inception. They also described the host country Philippines as the “loudest, warmest, and biggest fan base in K-Culture.”

As of Wednesday, September 6, the AAA organizing committee announced that IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Kang Daniel, and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin will be the MCs for the show.

For the lineup, rookie groups LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, NewJeans, BOYNEXTDOOR, and ZEROBASEONE are confirmed to attend.

Fresh faces in the K-pop scene are set to attend the 2023 Asia Artist Awards on December 14 at the Philippine Arena.



PULP Live World Vice President and COO Happee Sy-Go posted on X (formerly Twitter) that more details about the AAAs will be announced for the whole of September. She added that P-pop and Filipino artists will also be in the lineup.

“We shall make our country proud and showcase our homegrown talents worldwide too,” she said.

As of writing, details on how to acquire tickets for the AAAs have yet to be announced.

The 2022 edition of the AAAs was held in Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, with Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and IVE’s Wonyoung as the hosts. – Rappler.com