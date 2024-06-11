Ticket prices, seat plan: NCT 127 Doyoung’s ‘Dear Youth’ in Manila 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOYOUNG. The NCT 127 member is holding his first solo show in the Philippines

Tickets for the September show will be available starting June 19

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino NCTzens! The seat plan, ticket prices, and perks for NCT 127 member Doyoung’s Dear Youth concert in Manila have been unveiled.

The K-pop idol is set to headline his first solo show in the country on September 4 at the Araneta Coliseum.

According to concert promoter Live Nation Philippines, tickets are priced as follows:

Upper Box – P4,500

Lower Box – P8,500

Patron – P10,500

Floor Standing – P11,000

VIP Floor Standing – P13,000

The VIP Floor Standing package will also include an early entry into the venue, soundcheck pass, exclusive photo card, and early access to the merchandise counter.

Fans can secure tickets early through the membership presale happening on June 19, 1 pm as long as they get to register from June 7 to June 9.

There will also be a Mastercard presale on June 20, 10 am and Live Nation Philippines presale on June 21, 10 am.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting June 22, 12 pm.

The idol-actor also left a message to his Filipino fans. “Finally, it’s my first solo concert in Manila. All my fans in the Philippines, do you miss me,” he said in Korean.

DOYOUNG has a special message just for you, NCTzen!



Get ready for the 2024 DOYOUNG CONCERT [ Dear Youth, ] in MANILA, happening on September 4, 2024, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum 🎤✨#DOYOUNG #도영 #DOYOUNG_Dear_Youth#DOYOUNG_Dear_Youth_MANILA #NCT #NCT127 pic.twitter.com/6pTDHlHCd2 — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) June 7, 2024

Aside from Manila, Doyoung will also have concert stops in Taipei, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Yokohama, Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka.

Doyoung, alongside his NCT 127 members, were last in the Philippines in January for the group’s Unity concert at the Philippine Sport Stadium in Bulacan.

Doyoung made his debut as a member of NCT in 2016. He’s part of the group’s sub-units NCT 127, NCT U, and NCT DoJaeJung. – Rappler.com