Ticket prices, seat plan: Asia Artist Awards 2023 in PH 

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino Hallyu fans! The ticket prices and seat plan for the upcoming Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2023 in the Philippines have been announced on Tuesday, October 31.

According to event organizer PULP Live World, the ticket prices are as follows:

LBA VIP: P25,000

LBA Premium: P20,500

LBB VIP: P17,500

LBB Premium: P15,500

LBB Regular: P13,500

UBA Premium: P11,500

UBB Premium: P7,500

UBB Regular: P6,500

UBC Premium: P4,500

UBC Regular: P3,500

UBC Generic: P3,000

The poster also noted that LBA VIP ticket holders will get a raffle entry to the red carpet event.

Here's the moment you've been waiting for, the official 2023 Asia Artist Awards seat plan is out! ✨



Tickets will go on sale to the public starting November 12, 12 pm, via the PULP Tickets website. Meanwhile, Metrobank Credit Cardholders can secure their tickets early on November 10, 10 am to 11:59 pm.

Dubbed as Asia’s Oscars and Grammy Awards, the AAAs fetes Asian artists who’ve done outstanding work in television, film, and music in the region.

The 2023 edition of the awards ceremony will be held in the Philippines on December 14 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. This will also be the first time for the AAAs to be held in the Philippines.

Co-hosting the event this year will be the Asia Artist Awards Organizing Committee, TONZ Entertainment, StarNews Korea, and local organizer PULP Live World.

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Kang Daniel, and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin will be the MCs for the show.

Among the confirmed attendees include K-pop groups LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, NewJeans, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, Stray Kids, The Boyz, ITZY, and SEVENTEEN’s BSS.

Actors Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyoseop, Kim Seonho, Moon Gayoung, Lee Jun-ho, Jung Sung-il, Kim Young-dae, Lee Jun-young, Moon Sang-min, and Yoo Seon-ho are also attending the event.

Several Filipino celebrities such as Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Melai Cantiveros, and P-pop groups SB19 and HORI7ON will also be present. – Rappler.com