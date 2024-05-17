Ticket prices, seat plan: Onew’s ‘Guess!’ fan meeting in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FAN MEET. Onew is set to visit Manila for his 'Guess!' fan meeting on July 4.

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino Shawols! L-Squared Productions announced on Thursday, May 16, the seat plan, ticket prices, and perks for Onew’s Guess! fan meeting in Manila.

According to the event organizer, ticket prices for the SHINee member’s fan meeting are as follows:

SVIP – P9,999

VIP – P8,999

Gold – P6,999

Silver – P4,999

Tickets will go on sale on June 1 at 10 am via TicketNet online and at physical TicketNet outlets.

All ticket types are entitled to a photo card. SVIP and VIP ticket holders are guaranteed access to the soundcheck, while 50 Gold ticket holders and 30 Silver ticket holders will have a chance to access the soundcheck through a raffle.

The fan meeting will be held on July 4, 8 pm, at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Onew is the leader of the K-pop boy group SHINee, known for hits like “Ring Ding Dong,” “View,” and “Replay.” He made his solo debut in 2018 with the mini album VOICE. His top hits include “O (Circle),” “DICE,” and “Way.” – Rappler.com