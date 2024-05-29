[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Bullet Dumas

Ahead of his upcoming solo concert, singer-songwriter and actor Bullet Dumas will be bringing his powerful vocals to the Rappler Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of his upcoming solo concert, singer-songwriter and actor Bullet Dumas will be bringing his powerful vocals to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Wednesday, May 29!

Known for hits like “Ninuno,” “Put to Waste,” and “Tugtog,” Dumas has established himself as one of the country’s most lauded folk and experimental artists.

For the first time in five years, Dumas is set to stage his solo concert, “Nananatili,” on June 8, at the Music Museum in San Juan City. The one-night show will serve as Dumas’ “personal reflection on death in a permanent, transitory world” and will explore themes of love, grief, and acceptance.

Be sure to catch Bullet Dumas on Rappler Live Jam at 9 pm.