[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Mayonnaise

Catch the iconic band as they perform at Rappler HQ

MANILA, Philippines – Mayonnaise is taking the stage at Rappler HQ!

Made up of Monty Macalino. Shan Regalado, Nikki Tirona, Carlo Servano, and Keano Swing, the band first came together in 2002 and shot to fame after winning the Red Horse Muziklaban competition in 2004.

Since then, they’ve released several iconic songs, including “Bakit Part 2,” “Tayo Na Lang Dalawa,” and of course, “Jopay,” which recently saw a revival thanks to Tiktok.

They released their latest single “143” in May, and also celebrated their 20th anniversary, performing a series of shows that culminated in a free concert at the QC Circle.

Catch up with the band as they perform on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, July 20, at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com