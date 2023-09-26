‘Asian Persuasion’ wins Audience Choice Award at Soho International Film Fest

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KC Concepcion, Dante Basco, Kevin Kreider, and Paolo Montalban star in the film

MANILA, Philippines – KC Concepcion couldn’t be any prouder that her first international film Asian Persuasion bagged the Audience Choice Award at the Soho International Film Festival.

On Sunday, September 24, the actress shared photos and videos of herself on the red carpet of the awarding ceremony.

“Out of over 100 film entries at the Soho Film Fest, Asian Persuasion won the Audience Choice Award for full-length feature! Ang saya (We’re so happy),” Concepcion captioned the post.

She then congratulated their director Jhett Tolentino and sent “big love to the entire production” staff. The movie served as the directorial debut of Tolentino, three-time Tony Award- and Grammy-winning producer.

In the comments section, Tolentino also praised his lead star, saying that Concepcion has “what it takes to have a spot in Hollywood.”

“Your time has finally arrived to do an international film,” he told the actress. “This is just the beginning, more things to come.”

The film’s social media pages also shared a photo of the trophy they received from the prestigious festival.

“Pretty awesome news,” they wrote. “Thank you to those who cheered and howled during our world premiere.”

Asian Persuasion tells the story of a newly-divorced chef (Dante Basco) who schemes to remarry his ex-wife (Concepcion) to avoid settling his financial obligations, only to realize that he wants to reconcile with her for real.

The lead cast also includes Kevin Kreider, Paolo Montalban, Scarlett Sher, Celia Au, Geneva Carr, and Jax Bacani.

Concepcion joined the cast of the romantic comedy to replace Toni Gonzaga, who left the production due to “schedule conflicts.” – Rappler.com