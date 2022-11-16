WATCH: Channing Tatum sizzles in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ first trailer

MANILA, Philippines – Let’s take one last (sexy) dance, shall we? The first trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance is finally here, starring Channing Tatum once again, at his steamiest!

The trailer, which was released on Wednesday, November 16, shows Tatum starring alongside Salma Hayek, Juliette Motamed, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, and Christopher Bencomo. It sees titular character Mike Lane heading off to London to star in an elaborate onstage dance production.

Tatum, who is also producing the film, told People that he envisions Last Dance to be “the Super Bowl of stripping.”

“I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing,” he said.

Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first Magic Mike in 2012, returns as the director for Last Dance. He told Variety that the film was inspired by the Las Vegas male stripper show Magic Mike Live.

“The movie is sort of a fictionalized procedural on how Mike comes up with the idea of a show — and then the obstacles, of which there are many, to trying to realize his vision of what this new thing could be,” he said.

Last Dance is the third and final installment of the Magic Mike trilogy. The previous film, Magic Mike XXL, was released seven years ago in 2015, starring Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer, Kevin Nash, and Joe Manganiello.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance premieres theatrically on February 10, 2023. – with reports from Andrea Ebdane/Rappler.com

