Dolly de Leon falls short of a Golden Globe win

DOLLY DE LEON. The 'Triangle of Sadness' star arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, January 11, wearing an all-black ensemble

Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina actress Dolly de Leon ended her bid for the Best Supporting Actress award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, United States on Tuesday, January 10 (morning of Wednesday, January 11 in Manila).

Angela Bassett won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

BREAKING. Angela Bassett wins the award for Best Supporting Actress at the #GoldenGlobes for her role in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'



Filipino actress Dolly de Leon was among the nominees for the award for her role in 'Triangle of Sadness.' https://t.co/UCYSte6a6Q pic.twitter.com/MRD7NkCQGN — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 11, 2023

Dolly, who made history as the first Filipino talent to be nominated for a Golden Globe award, was recognized for her performance in Ruben Ostlund’s satirical feature Triangle of Sadness. She played Abigail, a cleaner who ends up stranded on an island with ultra-rich strangers after they survive the sinking of a luxury cruise ship.

As of writing, Triangle of Sadness is still in the running for the Best Picture, musical or comedy award in Golden Globes.

Dolly de Leon arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, January 11, wearing an all-black ensemble. #GoldenGlobes 📸: Ruben Nepales/Rappler https://t.co/UCYSte5Chi pic.twitter.com/4jsN5gwo9K — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 11, 2023

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 and later won the festival’s highest prize, the Palme d’Or, putting Dolly on the international spotlight.

In December 2022, Dolly won the Best Supporting Performance prize at the LA Film Critics Association Awards.

She’s also one of the 10 actresses longlisted in the Best Supporting Actress category of the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. The list of the final nominees will be announced on January 19, and the BAFTA awarding ceremony will take place on February 19. – Rappler.com