Watch ‘Snowball,’ ‘Deliver Us From Evil,’ and more for free at Korean Film Festival 2022

From August 11 to 14, seven South Korean films will be available to watch for free in selected cinemas

Mark your calendars, chingus! Two years since the pandemic started, the Korean Film Festival in Manila returns with a range of activities, including free physical screenings of Korean films and a discussion with some of the filmmakers from August 11 to 14.

For three days, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCCPhil), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and SM Cinema, will feature thriller and feel-good Korean films at these cinemas:

SM Megamall Cinema No. 2

SM Grand Central Cinema No.3

SM Mall of Asia Cinema No. 5

SM North EDSA Cinema No. 6

SM Southmall Cinema No. 3

The film festival will show Deliver Us From Evil, featuring Emmy-nominated Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae. The film, directed by Hong Wong-chan, is about an assassin whose retirement is being disrupted as his past continues to haunt him.

Meanwhile, Snowball, a youth film by Lee Woo-jung, centers on three best friends who decide to run away from their homes together.

Fans have the chance to listen to Hong and Lee talk about their movies, as they will join the Talk with the Filmmakers event on August 11, together with Filipino directors Joey Reyes and Maria Paiso at Cinematheque Manila.

The festival lineup also includes Escape from Mogadishu, a historical drama about North and South Korean diplomats working together to escape the 1991 civil war in Somalia, as well as Miracle: Letter to the President, a true-to-life story that features Girls’ Generation Yoona.

If your preference leans more towards dramas, you may want to consider The Day I Died, a story that investigates the inexplicable death of a young girl on an island.

Meanwhile, Perhaps Love, a romantic comedy, portrays a best-selling author who is stuck in a creative rut and is eventually transformed after meeting another young writer.

Another one on the list is The Novelist’s Film, a film following a female novelist who takes a vacation as she struggles with writer’s block. The film takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery through the eyes of an artist.

Tickets to these films will be distributed at cinemas on a first-come, first-served basis.

For this year’s Korean Film Festival, KCCPhil also collaborated with the Film Development Council of the Philippines, Korean Film Council, and Korean Tourism Organization Manila Office.

Last year, the Korean Film Festival streamed seven free Korean movies for the public. – Kyla Cariño/Rappler.com

Kyla Cariño is a Rappler intern. She is a Journalism major from the University of Santo Tomas.