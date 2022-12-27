FULL LIST: Winners, MMFF 2022 Gabi ng Parangal

MANILA, Philippines – The movie Deleter was named Best Picture at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal held on Tuesday, December 27, at the New Frontier Theater.
The psychological thriller took home the most number of trophies, earning the awards for Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Lead Actress, and Best Picture.
Nanahimik Ang Gabi star Ian Veneracion was named Best Actor, while Nadine Lustre of Deleter was hailed Best Actress.
Meanwhile, veteran actress Vilma Santos-Recto was honored with the Marichu Vera-Perez Memorial Award, while the film Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told received the Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award.
Here’s the full list of winners:
- Best Float: My Father, Myself
- Best Child Performer: Shawn Niño Gabriel, My Father, Myself
- Best Sound: Deleter
- Best Musical Score: Greg Rodriguez III, Nanahimik Ang Gabi
- Best Original Theme Song: “Ang Aking Mahal,” Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told
- Best Visual Effects: Deleter
- Best Production Design: Nananahimik Ang Gabi
- Best Editing: Nikolas Red, Deleter
- Best Cinematography: Deleter
- Gender Sensitivity: My Teacher
- Stars of the Night: Ian Veneracion, Nadine Lustre
- Marichu Vera-Perez Memorial Award: Vilma Santos-Recto
- Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told
- Best Screenplay: Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told
- Best Supporting Actress: Dimples Romana, My Father, Myself
- Best Supporting Actor: Mon Confiado, Nanahimik Ang Gabi
- Best Director: Mikhail Red, Deleter
- Best Actor: Ian Veneracion, Nanahimik Ang Gabi
- Best Actress: Nadine Lustre, Deleter
- 3rd Best Picture: Nanahimik Ang Gabi
- 2nd Best Picture: Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told
- Best Picture: Deleter
The MMFF will run in theaters until January 7, 2023. – Rappler.com
