FULL LIST: Winners, MMFF 2022 Gabi ng Parangal

DELETER. The psychological film starring Nadine Lustre wins Best Picture at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival's Gabi ng Parangal.

MANILA, Philippines – The movie Deleter was named Best Picture at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal held on Tuesday, December 27, at the New Frontier Theater.

The psychological thriller took home the most number of trophies, earning the awards for Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Lead Actress, and Best Picture.

Nanahimik Ang Gabi star Ian Veneracion was named Best Actor, while Nadine Lustre of Deleter was hailed Best Actress.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Vilma Santos-Recto was honored with the Marichu Vera-Perez Memorial Award, while the film Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told received the Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Float: My Father, Myself

Best Child Performer: Shawn Niño Gabriel, My Father, Myself

Best Sound: Deleter

Best Musical Score: Greg Rodriguez III, Nanahimik Ang Gabi

Best Original Theme Song: “Ang Aking Mahal,” Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told

Best Visual Effects: Deleter

Best Production Design: Nananahimik Ang Gabi

Best Editing: Nikolas Red, Deleter

Best Cinematography: Deleter

Gender Sensitivity: My Teacher

Stars of the Night: Ian Veneracion, Nadine Lustre

Marichu Vera-Perez Memorial Award: Vilma Santos-Recto

Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told

Best Screenplay: Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told

Best Supporting Actress: Dimples Romana, My Father, Myself

Best Supporting Actor: Mon Confiado, Nanahimik Ang Gabi

Best Director: Mikhail Red, Deleter

Best Actor: Ian Veneracion, Nanahimik Ang Gabi

Best Actress: Nadine Lustre, Deleter

3rd Best Picture: Nanahimik Ang Gabi

2nd Best Picture: Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told

Best Picture: Deleter

The MMFF will run in theaters until January 7, 2023. – Rappler.com