Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jennylyn Mercado to star in PH remake of ‘All About My Wife’ 

'ALL ABOUT MY WIFE'. Filipino celebrities Gerald Anderson, Jennylyn Mercado, and Sam Milby are teaming up for a new movie.

The adaptation will be produced by CreaZion studios

MANILA, Philippines – Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, and Jennylyn Mercado are confirmed to lead the Filipino movie adaptation of the 2012 hit South Korean film All About My Wife.

Cornerstone Entertainment announced the news on Monday, September 11, sharing a photo of the three lead stars.

Aside from hinting that the filming will start “very soon” and that it’s produced by CreaZion Studios, other details about the remake have yet to be disclosed.

The upcoming movie will serve as Milby and Mercado’s reunion project in eight years, following their 2015 rom-com The Prenup. Anderson and Milby also previously worked together in the 2022 ABS-CBN series A Family Affair.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time for Mercado and Anderson to work together.

Originally an Argentinian film, All About My Wife was adapted in South Korea in 2012. The box office hit follows an unhappy married man who hires a Casanova to seduce his wife in an attempt to prompt her to file for a divorce.

The South Korean movie starred Lim Soo-jung, Lee Sun-kyun, and Ryu Seung-ryeong. – Rappler.com