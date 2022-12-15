‘It’s been a fun ride’: Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman

'We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…Superman is still around,' says Cavill to his fans

MANILA, Philippines – Henry Cavill is hanging up his cape. The actor has confirmed that, contrary to his previous announcement in October, he will not be reprising his role as Superman.

Henry said in an Instagram post on Thursday, December 15 that he met with DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, “and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that,” he said.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” Henry said.

He thanked the fans who have supported him through the years, saying, “We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…Superman is still around.”

“My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” he added.

In a tweet, James explained the change in casting, saying that the new Superman story they’re working on “will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

He added that they were “big fans” of Henry, and that they’re exploring other opportunities to work together.

James said that he and Peter “have a DC slate ready to go,” and that they will be announcing new projects at the beginning of 2023.

Henry’s announcement came just months after he announced that he would be leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. – Rappler.com