Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards to reunite in ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’ sequel

'Hello, Love, Again' will be filmed in Canada and released in November 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready to continue Ethan and Joy’s love story?

After weeks of speculation, ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema and GMA Pictures confirmed they are teaming up to produce the movie Hello, Love, Again, a sequel to the 2019 hit, Hello, Love, Goodbye.

The news was first reported by US media Deadline on Sunday, May 19. Prior to the confirmation, both Star Cinema and GMA Pictures had also dropped hints about the sequel.

Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Kapuso actor Alden Richards will be reprising their roles as Joy and Ethan, respectively. Cathy Garcia-Sampana will also return to direct the sequel.

Released in 2019, Hello, Love, Goodbye tells the story of Joy and Nathan, two Filipino overseas workers based in Hong Kong. The film explored Joy’s struggles as her family’s breadwinner and her desire to be more. Nathan, meanwhile, wrestles too with filial obligations and his past.

It marked Bernardo and Richards’ first project together. The film raked in over P800 million worldwide, and was the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time until it was surpassed by Rewind in January 2024.

According to the Deadline report, the sequel will be “set five years on from when Joy said goodbye to Ethan and Hong Kong to pursue her dreams in Canada.”

“I am as excited as all of you perhaps, to find out what Joy and Ethan had gone through after Hello, Love, Goodbye and will be going through in Hello, Love, Again,” director Garcia-Sampana was quoted in the report.

Other details about the sequel have yet to be announced, but the film is slated for a November 13 release. – Rappler.com