WATCH: Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum reunite in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ trailer

'JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.' The upcoming film brings together the original and current actors from the 'Jurassic Park' franchise

The film brings together the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise's original and current stars for the final film in the series

MANILA, Philippines – Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum go face-to-face with dinosaurs once again in Jurassic World Dominion – the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy.

The trailer was released late on Thursday, February 10, showing a world where genetically engineered dinosaurs have escaped captivity and roam freely with humans.

In the almost three-minute long video, we see the return of dinosaur trainer Owen Grady and former Jurassic World executive-turned-dinosaur rights activist Claire Dearing.

They join forces with the original team of scientists who escaped from Jurassic Park: Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm. Together they contend with the “ecological disaster” caused by the release of these dinosaurs.

Laura, Sam, and Jeff reprise their roles as Ellie, Alan, and Ian, respectively, while Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion is set to open in Philippine theaters in June. – Rappler.com