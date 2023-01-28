[PODCAST] KRIMINAL: The first Filipino serial killer

In this episode of Kriminal – now a true crime podcast – Rappler crime reporter Jairo Bolledo discusses the case involving Fr. Juan Severino Mallari

MANILA, Philippines – In the Philippines, the first documented serial killer dates all the way back to the Spanish colonial rule.

According to various historical records, Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, a native of Pampanga, is believed to have killed 57 people during the early 1800s in Magalang town. Although there were no historical records detailing the murders, it was said that Mallari committed the heinous crime because he believed he could save his ill mother by killing his parishioners.

The priest thought his mother had been bewitched. He was later arrested, and after 14 years in detention, Mallari was executed by hanging in 1840.

In this episode of Kriminal – now a true crime podcast – Rappler crime reporter Jairo Bolledo discusses the case and how Mallari was considered a victim of injustice because of his mental health condition at the time of the murders.

