MMFF 2022 gross sales at P500 million in box office

'Deleter,' 'Family Matters,' 'Labyu with an Accent,' and 'Partners in Crime' are the top four MMFF 2022 entries based on gross sales receipts

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has reached its P500-million target gross sales, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Monday, January 9.

MMDA chief and MMFF overall chairman Romando Artes said in a statement that they are delighted that the festival’s entries reached its target gross sales, “considering that we are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Indeed, the 2022 MMFF is a certified box-office hit,” he added.

Listed in alphabetical order, the MMDA named the following films as its top four entries based on gross sales receipts:

Deleter, starring Nadine Lustre

Family Matters, starring Noel Trinidad and Liza Lorena

Labyu with an Accent, starring Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria

Partners in Crime, starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi

The MMDA, however, did not disclose who was the top earner or each film’s respective gross sales.

“Rest assured that the MMFF will exert all efforts by encouraging our stakeholders, especially the local entertainment industry, to create quality films. I urge each and every one of you to patronize Filipino films,” Artes said.

Psychological thriller Deleter dominated the 2022 MMFF Gabi ng Parangal, winning a total of seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and the Best Actress award for Nadine Lustre.

The MMFF usually runs from December 25 to January 7, but the MMDA earlier announced that the 2022 edition was extended until January 13. – Rappler.com