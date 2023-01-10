After 3-year delay, MMFF to launch summer festival in April 

PARADE OF STARS. Vice Ganda waves from the top of the 'Partners in Crime' float, where he stars opposite Ivana Alawi.

The Metro Manila Summer Festival was supposed to debut in April 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic

MANILA, Philippines – The inaugural summer edition of the Metro Manila Festival (MMFF) will be launched in April 2022, after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman and MMFF overall chairman Romando Artes said in a statement on Monday, January 9, that the summer festival will be done in partnership with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP).

“We will release the deadline of submission of entries as early as we can so that interested producers and filmmakers may be guided accordingly,” Artes said.

The Metro Manila Summer Festival will run for an 11-day period, from April 8 to April 11, in cinemas nationwide. Meanwhile, its Parade of Stars will be held on April 1, while its Awards Night will take place on April 11.

It was in July 2019 when MMFF’s ExeCom first announced plans to hold two film festivals every year, with the introduction of a summer edition. The summer festival was supposed to debut in April 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19. Its 2021 and 2022 editions were also skipped. – Rappler.com