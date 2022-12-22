Oscars shortlists announced, ‘On The Job: The Missing 8’ out of race

ON THE JOB. John Arcilla stars in 'On The Job: The Missing 8,' a sequel to Erik Matti's 2013 film.

The film was the country's official entry to the 2023 Oscars

MANILA, Philippines – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists for the 2023 Oscars, leaving Philippines’ bet On The Job: The Missing 8 out of the running for the International Feature Film award.

On the shortlist instead are 15 films from countries, including Argentina, Belgium, Germany, India, Mexico, Pakistan, and South Korea. Out of the shortlist, only five films will be chosen as nominees.

On The Job: The Missing 8 became the Philippines’ official entry to the 2023 Oscars after its successful run at the Venice Film Festival, where star John Arcilla brought home the Best Actor Volpi Cup in a historic win.

Directed by Erik Matti, the film tells the intertwined stories of a journalist investigating the disappearances of his colleagues, and an inmate who is granted temporary freedom to carry out assassinations. It is a sequel to the 2013 film On the Job.

The 2023 Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023. – Rappler.com