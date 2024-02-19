Veteran director Tikoy Aguiluz dies at 72

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Filipino film community has taken to social media to mourn their loss

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran filmmaker Amable “Tikoy” Aguiluz VI has died, Aguiluz’s family confirmed in a statement to media on Monday, February 19. He was 72.

“While we grieve this loss deeply, we kindly ask for your understanding as we choose to mourn in private for the time being,” the statement read.

“We assure you that once we are ready, we will share details about a public service where all who knew and loved Direk Tikoy can join us in paying tribute and saying our final goodbyes,” it added.

The University of the Philippines (UP) grad was best known for directing the drama Boatman (1985), the neo-noir Segurista (1996), and the historical biopic Rizal sa Dapitan (1997), among other titles.

He has received many accolades for his films, including multiple Gawad Urians for Segurista, the Grand Jury Prize at the Brussels International Film Festival for Rizal sa Dapitan, and France’s Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for his body of work.

Aguiluz also co-founded the UP Film Center and founded the Cinemanila International Film Festival.

The Filipino film community has taken to social media to mourn the loss of one of their industry’s esteemed names:

– Rappler.com