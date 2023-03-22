LOOK: Alanis Morissette is coming to Manila in August 

The singer, who last performed in Manila in 1996, was initially set to hold a concert in the Philippines in 2020

MANILA, Philippines – After a series of postponements and cancellations, singer Alanis Morissette is finally coming back to the Philippines.

Concert promoter Ovation Productions announced on Wednesday, March 22, that the singer is bringing her Jagged Little Pill concert to the Mall of Asia Arena on August 1.

Ticket prices range from P2,750 to P14,750, and will be available starting March 29 via SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.

Morissette was initially scheduled to hold the two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 6 and 7, 2020, but the shows had been rescheduled thrice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its latest schedule was for November 18 and 19, 2022, but was canceled due to “scheduling issues and to the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring.”

Jagged Little Pill is Alanis’ third studio album, released in June 1995. It carries some of Alanis’ most memorable songs, including “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” “Head over Feet,” and “Hand in My Pocket.”

Morissette last performed in Manila in 1996. – Rappler.com