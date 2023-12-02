Ben&Ben, Sunkissed Lola among Spotify PH’s awardees for 2023 Wrapped campaign

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG WINS FOR OPM. Ben&Ben and Sunkissed Lola snag awards in four categories for Spotify's 2023 Wrapped campaign.

Other Top Local Groups of the Year for Spotify's 2023 Wrapped campaign are Lola Amour, December Avenue, Parokya Ni Edgar, and Eraserheads

MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben and Sunkissed Lola proved to have had an eventful year, as the two Filipino bands took the top spots in four categories for Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped campaign.

The bands were awarded during Spotify Philippines’ first-ever year-end party It’s Been Real 2023, held at Corner House in San Juan City.

After ranking 2nd in 2022, folk-pop collective Ben&Ben reclaimed the title of Top Local Artist of the Year, along with the Top Local Group of the Year award. The band also took home the Top Local Artist of the Year award in 2020 and 2021.

ANOTHER ACCOLADE. Ben&Ben is named the Top Local Artist of the Year and the Top Local Group of the Year during Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped campaign. Spotify Philippines

“Honestly, the farther we go with our journey in music, we realize that more than the music itself, it is the stories and experiences that bind us together,” one of the group’s lead vocalists Paolo Benjamin Guico shared.

The other artists who secured spots in the Top Local Artist of the Year category are Zack Tabudlo, Adie, Moire dela Torre, and Arthur Nery, in that order.

Top Local Groups of the Year include Lola Amour (2nd), December Avenue (3rd), Parokya Ni Edgar (4th), and Eraserheads (5th).

Ben&Ben also ranked 5th overall on the list of Top Artists of the Year in the Philippines, behind Taylor Swift – the Global Top Artist of the Year, The Weeknd (2nd), Ariana Grande (3rd), and SZA (4th).

Meanwhile, rising Olongapo-based rock band Sunkissed Lola earned the Philippines’ Top Track of the Year award with their hit love song “Pasilyo.” Having amassed over 160.8 million streams, it is also the Top Local Song of the Year in the country.

The song was released in October 2022 but saw a sudden spike in popularity this year.

“2023 has been life-changing for us. We went beyond just composing and producing songs in the studio but getting out there to play in front of a packed audience and also getting streamed on Spotify. Through ‘Pasilyo,’ we hope it inspires that endearing feeling of being someone’s special one, especially in a world of uncertainties,” Sunkissed Lola said.

TOP SONG OF THE YEAR. Olongapo-based rock band Sunkissed Lola takes home the Philippines’ Top Track of the Year and the Top Local Track of the Year awards through their hit song “Pasilyo.” Juno Reyes/Rappler

Trailing behind Sunkissed Lola’s “Pasilyo” in both the Top Tracks of the Year and Top Local Tracks of the Year categories is “Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)” by Baguio-based rock band Dilaw. – Rappler.com