BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop act to headline Coachella

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official! BLACKPINK will be the first K-pop act to headline Coachella.

The annual US music and arts festival unveiled on Wednesday, January 11, its full lineup, with Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean listed as the headliners.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will headline the Friday shows set for April 14 and 21, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will headline the Saturday shows for April 15 and 22, while American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean will headline the Sunday shows scheduled on April 16 and 23.

Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

Others set to hit the Coachella stage include Calvin Harris, Becky G, Kid LAROI, Charli XCX, Gorillaz, Björk, Rosalía, Willow, and Jackson Wang.

BLACKPINK made their Coachella debut in 2019, but only as a performer and not a headliner. This year will mark their return to the Coachella stage in four years.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in Indio, California which features various performances from artists of different genres. It made its return in 2022 after two years of postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia headlined Coachella 2022, which saw K-pop legend 2NE1 pulling off a surprise reunion during CL’s set and girl group aespa debuting their English track “Life’s Too Short.”

Composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment. They are set to bring their Born Pink world tour to the Philippines on March 25 and 26, 2023. – Rappler.com