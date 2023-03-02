Francis Magalona’s shirt in ‘Bagsakan’ video to be auctioned for Gab Chee Kee

FOR AUCTION. A shirt worn by Francis Magalona in a music video will be auctioned off to raise funds for Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee.

MANILA, Philippines – A polo shirt worn by late rapper Francis Magalona is set to go up for auction for the benefit of Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee, who is currently battling lymphoma.

The shirt, which is done in the style of a school uniform, was worn by Francis M in the music video for Parokya ni Edgar’s “Bagsakan,” on which he collaborated.

According to the band’s frontman Chito Miranda in a March 1 Instagram post, the shirt was found by Francis M’s wife Pia Magalona, who agreed to put it up for auction for Gab. They have yet to share details on the sale.

The shirt auction is the latest in a string of fundraising efforts to help with Gab’s medical bills. Prior to that, the music industry also held benefit gigs, merch sales, and a guitar auction to raise funds.

Gab has been in the hospital for the past few months while being treated for complications from lymphoma. According to his bandmates, he recently transferred to a regular room from the ICU, and is on track to be discharged from the hospital.

He was diagnosed with lymphoma – a cancer of the lymphatic system – in late 2022.

“Bagsakan” was released in 2005 as part of Parokya ni Edgar’s album, Halina sa Parokya. It features rap verses by Francis M and Gloc-9.

Francis M or the “master rapper” is considered one of the most influential rappers in the country, known for his songs that talk about Filipino identity and national pride. He died in 2009 at the age of 44 after battling leukemia. – Rappler.com