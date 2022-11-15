Harry Styles coming to Manila in 2023

HARRY STYLES. The singer performs at NBC's 'Today Show' in May 2022.

The one-night show will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan

MANILA, Philippines – Time to get that watermelon sugar high! Singer Harry Styles has just added Manila to his Harry Styles: Love on Tour concert tour, promoter Live Nation PH announced on Tuesday, November 15.

The one-night show will be on March 14, 2023 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Pre-sale tickets are available starting November 23 at 12 pm.

Styles, who rose to fame as a member of boyband One Direction, has three solo albums under his belt: Harry Styles, Fine Line, and Harry’s House. Hits from these albums include “Sign of the Times,” “Watermelon Sugar,” and “Music for a Sushi Restauarant.” He also recently starred in the Olivia Wilde-directed film Don’t Worry Darling. – Rappler.com