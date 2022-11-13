This is it! ITZY adds 1 more show to Manila concert 

Tickets for ITZY's second concert date in Manila will go on sale starting November 14!

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino MIDZYs! You still have the chance to see your favorite K-pop girl group; ITZY announced that they’re now performing for two nights in the Philippines.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Sunday, November 13, that ITZY has added a second show set on January 15 for their Manila concert.

This is for you, MIDZY!



We’ve added a second show on January 15, 2023, for ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR <CHECKMATE> in Manila.



Tickets on sale TOMORROW, November 14 (12pm), via SM Tickets. #ITZY #MIDZY#ITZY_WORLD_TOUR#ITZY_CHECKMATE#ITZY_BoysLikeYou pic.twitter.com/Rr6Rkw9ttE — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) November 13, 2022

The additional show came after tickets for their initial January 14 concert were quickly sold out.

Yes you heard it right! We are SOLD OUT.



Thank you, MIDZY! We’ll see you at ♟ ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR <CHECKMATE> in Manila. #ITZY #MIDZY#ITZY_WORLD_TOUR#ITZY_CHECKMATE#ITZY_BoysLikeYou pic.twitter.com/kGerauq1JV — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) November 12, 2022

Tickets for the additional date are set to go on sale on Monday, November 14. Prices range from P13,500 to P3,500.

The upcoming show is part of the group’s CHECKMATE world tour, and will mark ITZY’s second visit to the Philippines.

Composed of Ryujin, Yuna, Yeji, Lia, and Chaeryeong, ITZY is a girl group under JYP Entertainment that debuted in February 2019. They are known for their tracks “Not Shy,” “Mafia in the Morning,” “Icy,” “Wannabe,” “Dalla Dalla,” and “Loco.” Their latest album, CHECKMATE, was released in July.

ITZY is the latest K-pop group that is set for two-night concerts in the Philippines, following BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN, and Stray Kids. – Rappler.com