This is an SOS! Jonas Brothers returning to Manila

Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas will be looking us in the eyes on February 2024!

MANILA, Philippines – We’re speechless, over the edge, we’re just breathless! The Jonas Brothers are back, and they’ll be visiting Manila during an upcoming international tour on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The three-member pop-rock band will be “celebrating five albums” during their concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, organized by Ovation Productions. Public sale for tickets will begin on Friday, January 5, at 7 pm PT (Saturday, January 6, 12 pm in the Philippines) via SM Tickets.

Details of the seat plan and ticket prices have yet to be released.

The band was last in Manila for an October 2012 concert also at the SM Mall of Asia.

The Jonas Brothers – made up of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas – formed in 2005 and reached peak fame with their roles in Disney’s Camp Rock, and hit singles like Year 3000. The band then came out with four studio albums, releasing hit songs, such as “Lovebug,” “Burnin’ Up,” “Lovebug,” “S.O.S.,” “Paranoid,” “Pom Poms,” “When You Look Me in the Eyes,” among others.

Due to “complications within the group,” the band split in 2013, with Nick and Joe pursuing solo music careers soon after.

In 2019, the brothers reunited, releasing their comeback single “Sucker” under their fifth album V. In May, they released The Album. – Rappler.com