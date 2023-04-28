Lauv that for us! Lauv returns to Manila and Cebu in September

The synth-pop artist is bringing the 'Between Albums' tour to Asia

MANILA, Philippines – Ready to fall in lauv again? American synth-pop artist Lauv is heading back to Cebu and Manila on September 9 and 11, respectively, for the Asian leg of his Between Albums tour!

His Cebu concert will be at the Waterfront Hotel, while his Manila concert will be at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Lauv announced his tour dates on Friday, April 28, via Twitter, saying that he was “so excited to finally [be] doing this.”

“Love u guys so much and see u this summer, Asia,” he said, also announcing that tickets will go on sale for most dates on May 5.

So excited I’m finally doing this. Love u guys so much and see u this summer, Asia. Tix on sale for most dates may 5, let’s goooo 💙 https://t.co/IbeQFQZ530 pic.twitter.com/WWEgONUbqx — lauv (@lauvsongs) April 28, 2023

Singer-songwriter Alexander 23 will also be performing as the special guest for both Philippine shows. Manila will be Lauv’s last stop, as he starts in Tokyo in August and will perform at Osaka, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Lauv was last in Manila and Cebu in May 2019 for his first solo concert here. He performed at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and Waterfront Hotel in Cebu.

The record producer is known for hit songs like “I Like Me Better,” “The Other,” “A Different Way” with DJ Snake, “There’s No Way” featuring Julia Michaels, “i’m so tired…,” “Paris in The Rain,” and more. His latest studio album was All 4 Nothing in August 2022.

Lauv has already performed in Manila at select Ayala Malls in 2017 and at the Wanderland Music & Arts Festival in 2018.

Presale for tickets starts on May 4, 10 am until 11:59 pm, via livenation.ph. The general sale starts on May 5, 12 pm, at www.smtickets.com and all SM Tickets outlets. – Rappler.com