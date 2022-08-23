MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group LOONA is headed to Manila to perform in the upcoming K-pop/ P-pop festival Popstival 2022 set to take place at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay on October 21.
Producer Neuwave Events and Productions made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, August 23. They also announced that LOONA member Chuu will not be coming due to other commitments.
Neuwave earlier said that K-pop soloist Hyolyn, as well as girl groups Brave Girls and Viviz will be part of the festival.
LOONA is a 12-member group that debuted in 2018 with their EP [+ +]. They released their latest EP Flip That in June 2022.
The group is also known for participating in the South Korean reality show Queendom 2, alongside Viviz, Brave Girls, Hyolyn, Kep1er, and WJSN. – Rappler.com
