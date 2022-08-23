LOONA. The girl group is set to perform in Manila for Popstival 2022.

The girl group is the latest act to be announced as part of Popstival 2022

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group LOONA is headed to Manila to perform in the upcoming K-pop/ P-pop festival Popstival 2022 set to take place at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay on October 21.

Producer Neuwave Events and Productions made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, August 23. They also announced that LOONA member Chuu will not be coming due to other commitments.

We would like to inform you that LOONA member Chuu will not be able to join the POPSTIVAL 2022 due to her prior commitments. We hope for your kind understanding. https://t.co/vyuzvRJcrc — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) August 23, 2022

Neuwave earlier said that K-pop soloist Hyolyn, as well as girl groups Brave Girls and Viviz will be part of the festival.

LOONA is a 12-member group that debuted in 2018 with their EP [+ +]. They released their latest EP Flip That in June 2022.

The group is also known for participating in the South Korean reality show Queendom 2, alongside Viviz, Brave Girls, Hyolyn, Kep1er, and WJSN. – Rappler.com