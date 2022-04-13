MNL48, ALAMAT, VXON to perform live at Tugatog festival in July

Who else do you want to see at the Tugatog Festival?

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, P-pop fans! The Tugatog Filipino Music Festival 2022 is now an in-person live concert happening at Mall of Asia Arena on July 15.

Initially announced as a digital concert to be held on June 18, Tugatog organizers revealed on Tuesday, April 13, the changes in the event’s date and format.

Instead of being watched only via livestream, fans can now be part of a live audience for the upcoming concert. “Live and online, we’re ready for you,” they said.

Tugatog Filipino Music Festival

Mall of Asia Arena

July 15, 2022



Itatak sa kalendaryo, pag-ipunan ang ticket, ihanda na ang outfit, fansigns, fanlights, at ang puso para sa ating paghaharap-harap sa Tugatog! 🌄🇵🇭



Live & online, we're ready for you! 😎#TugatogPH #PPopRise pic.twitter.com/FVWhTL25EW — Tugatog PH (@tugatogph) April 12, 2022

Fans who already purchased tickets for the original date have the option to remain as an online audience member or switch to the on-ground concert. Details about the tickets for the live event, however, have yet to be announced.

Headlining the Tugatog Filipino Music Festival 2022 are P-pop acts MNL48, ALAMAT, BINI, BGYO, VXON, LITZ, P-POP GENERATION, Press Hit Play, and 1st. One. The organizers also teased that more artists will be announced in the coming days. – Rappler.com