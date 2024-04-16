Rappler Talk Entertainment: SB19’s Justin on his solo debut

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Two months since his debut, what has Justin learned about himself as a musician?

MANILA, Philippines – After launching his solo single “surreal” in February, SB19’s justin soon released a cover of the Maroon 5 hit “sunday morning,” further proving he could stand on his own as a pop artist. Two months since his debut, what has he learned about himself as a musician?

In this latest episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, we speak with justin at the Rappler HQ about his music, his fans, Visar Society, and what he’s looking forward to for the rest of the year.

Watch the episode live on Tuesday, April 16, at 3 pm or catch it on Rappler’s socials. – Rappler.com