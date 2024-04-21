Summer of ‘Pantropiko’: The BINI craze continues

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RIZAL, Philippines – In Antipolo on a Saturday afternoon, April 20, P-pop girl group BINI continued to draw the crowds.

The group officially debuted in 2020, but it was a late 2023 single that would propel their meteoric rise – “Pantropiko,” a summer anthem curiously released on a “Ber” month, which now, thanks to its success, looks no less than a stroke of genius by the group’s label Star Music.

The cheery tune actually had a slow start. Released on November 17, 2023, it wasn’t until February 11, 2024 that it would break into Spotify Charts’ Daily Top Songs for the Philippines list, landing on the 173rd spot, before eventually hitting the top spot on April 18.

Spotify’s list of daily top songs in the Philippines shows BINI’s ‘Pantropiko’ taking the top spot on April 18, 2024

But as luck would have it, pop juggernaut Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, would come out on April 19, with 5 songs immediately taking the top 5 spots, brutally cutting short Pantropiko’s time at the top – on this one specific chart at least.

(“Blooms,” the name of the group’s fans, had been aware of Swift’s album, and online, there was at least one post campaigning to push the song to the top, aware that the immensely prolific American pop icon’s album would inevitably take over.)

More on BINI’s rise, the group’s monthly listener count on Spotify, from their 2020 debut to late 2023 had been flat, hovering in the 100,000 range, before starting to pick up on January 27, 2024 when they reached a count of 202,189, the first time they broke the 200,000 mark.

Since then, it’s been a dramatic, steep-angled rise that saw the group progressively break through milestones: 252,878 on February 3; 531,110 on February 2; 1,013,783 on March 10; and 2,088,405 on April 3.

A chart from Songstats.com shows BINI’s monthly listener count on Spotify (represented by the bottom line) seeing a big spike starting in early 2024

And finally, on April 19, the group broke through the 3-million barrier, breaking the the record set by SB19 at 2,823,832 in August 2023 for the contemporary P-pop genre.

As it should, numbers hardly tell the whole story about an artist’s talent, dedication, and creativity. But for any artist in the grind, just like any creative seeing their work resonate with an audience, numbers – chart figures in the case of music artists – are certainly a moment to relish.

On TikTok, BINI’s journey is recorded. From their training days that started in 2018 as part of Star Hunt Academy – Star Magic’s Kpop-inspired “idol”-style training system – to moments handing out flyers in the street a la Kpop icons BTS, to their older mall shows that are certainly far less chaotic than their recent ones, to their candid livestreams on the platform Kumu that have made them relatable and endearing to fans, it’s all there.

BINI member Mikha Lim BINI member Colet Vergara

Now, it’s sold-out, multiple-date concerts, and frenzied mall show crowds that the group now has to ask to calm down slightly at times.

BINI member Aiah Arceta is led through the crowd at an Antipolo mall show, Saturday, April 20

There are candid moments as well of some members that show them being surprised and overwhelmed like the outwardly expressive Maloi Ricalde holding back tears at a BGC mall show or the more nonchalant Colet Vergara mouthing “Wow” hearing the crowd’s booming collective voice singing along with them.

It’s the summer of Pantropiko, and indeed, the group’s moment in the sun.

BINI member Mikha Lim points to a staff member a fan trying to give a gift to the group. After their performance, several fans hand out gifts to the girls.

Here are more photos at the group’s mall event at Robinsons Place Antipolo where the group was brought in by napkin brand Modess. Click on the images to enlarge.

BINI member Maloi Ricalde BINI member Gwen Apuli

BINI member Stacey Sevilleja BINI member Sheena Catacutan

BINI member Jhoanna Robles A BINI fan holds out a print out of one of the members of the group

For BINI fans, the group’s last few stops in April are a mall show in Zamboanga City on April 26, and at the Bangus Festival in Dagupan City on April 30. – Rappler.com