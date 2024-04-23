Star Magic threatens legal action vs BINI, BGYO detractors online

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SIBLING GROUPS. Star Magic issues a statement vowing legal action against certain netizens after an issue involving P-pop groups BINI and BGYO began circulating on social media.

BINI and BGYO's legal counsel warns netizens that spreading rumors is punishable by libel

MANILA, Philippines – Star Magic on Tuesday, April 23, vowed to take legal action against people who spread rumors about P-pop groups BINI and BGYO.

“BGYO, BINI and its respective members have been the subject of malicious online attacks designed to seriously hurt and damage their reputation. These continuous reckless posting and sharing of harmful, negative, and false accusations are violative of cyberbullying and anti-libel laws,” the two groups’ legal counsel Joji Alonso said in the statement.

Alonso called on netizens to exercise responsibility when posting content online, especially if it is hurtful. She added that the past few months have been “painful” for both the groups’ members as they all learned “the value of personal accountability.”

“Appropriate government agencies and private service providers have been tapped to gather evidence and hold these perpetrators accountable for their unlawful behavior. Filing of criminal cases will be set in motion,” Alonso said.

Alonso also asked the public to reprimand those who engage in bashing and cyberbullying, and requested that they treat everybody with respect, whether online or offline.

The legal counsel’s statement comes after four BINI members were recorded dancing to their hit song “Pantropiko” at what was said to have been BGYO member Gelo’s birthday party.

When the video went viral on the evening of Sunday, April 21, some of BINI’s fans expressed their desire for the girl group to explain why they were present at the BGYO member’s party. They claimed that a member had a history of sexual assault and cheating. Several claims regarding certain BINI members’ personal lives also began to circulate on social media from there.

Some people had also clamored for BGYO to disband.

BINI and BGYO are sibling groups under Star Music. – Rappler.com