Oh Wonder is performing in Manila

The British alt-pop duo will perform September 27 at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang

MANILA, Philippines – Oh Wonder is set to return to Manila for a one-night show on September 27 at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang.

Producers Karpos Live made the announcement on social media on Friday, July 8.

Tickets go on sale starting July 10 via Tickelo. Early bird tickets cost P3,000, while regular tickets are at P3,800.

Oh Wonder is a British alt-pop duo known for songs like “Livewire,” “Drive,” and “Landslide.”

They last performed in the Philippines in 2019. – Rappler.com