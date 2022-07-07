PREP is headed to Manila

It's the band's first show in the country since the pandemic

MANILA, Philippines – PREP may just be booking the “Cheapest Flight” to the Philippines to play their first show in Manila since the pandemic.

The British band is set to play at the Samsung Hall at SM Aura in Taguig on November 16, according to an announcement on their social media pages on Thursday, July 7.

YASSSS we’re finally able to return to THAILAND, PHILIPPINES & KOREA this November. BK onsale tomorrow at 12pm BK time from: https://t.co/5qXt7L27s3 MNL onsale 1pm MNL time from: https://t.co/bg6XNNhAXv Korea onsale Thursday July 13th at 12pm KST. pic.twitter.com/p72qmIdC8B — PREP (@PREP_band) July 7, 2022

The band is also making stops in Bangkok, Thailand, and Seoul, South Korea.

Tickets for their Manila show will go on sale via Ticketmax. Prices range from P2,650 to P3,180.

PREP previously performed in Manila in 2018 as a stop on their Asia tour that also included China, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia.

The group is known for their songs like “Cheapest Flight,” “Who’s Got You Singing Again,” and “Line By Line.” They recently released their single “15th Floor” – their third single of the year after “Speaking Silence” and “The Kid.” – Rappler.com