Sabrina Carpenter to perform in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter will be bringing her emails i can’t send tour to Metro Manila on July 25, at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City!

Concert organizer Live Nation Philippines announced the American pop star’s return via Facebook on Friday, March 31. Other cities on her Asian tour include Tokyo, Osaka, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore, and Bangkok.

Details on the ticket prices and seat plan have yet to be released.

Sabrina’s first and last visit to Manila was for an episode of ABS-CBN’s ASAP Natin ‘To in 2018. Sabrina performed her collab single with Filipino rapper Shanti Dope, “Almost Love.”

Sabrina, 23, is also known for her TV and film roles; the actress’ acting debut was in crime series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She also starred in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World series and The Goodwin Games, as well as in 2019 film Tall Girl. She then pursued her music career in 2014 with debut single “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying” and her 2015 album Eyes Wide Open.

Her four other album include Evolution (2016), Singular: Act I (2018), Singular: Act II (2019), and Emails I Can’t Send (2022). – Rappler.com