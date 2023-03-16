R&B singer Bobby Caldwell dies at 71

The singer is remembered for his timeless hit 'What You Won't Do For Love'

MANILA, Philippines – Iconic R&B singer-songwriter Bobby Caldwell died on Tuesday, March 14 at 71.

His wife, Mary Caldwell, announced his death on March 15, posting from Bobby’s Twitter account.

“Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken,” she said, explaining that in the past six years, Bobby had been “floxed” – a term referring to suffering from adverse effects linked to fluoroquinolone antibiotics.

Known for his soulful, soaring voice, Bobby had been pursuing music since he was 17 years old. He got his break as a rhythm guitarist for the band of rock and roll pioneer Little Richard, before striking out on his own.

He released his signature hit “What You Won’t Do For Love” in 1978, and the song has since been covered or sampled by countless artists through the years, including Tupac, Michael Bolton, Boyz II Men, and Jessie Ware.

He is also known for songs such as “Heart of Mine” and “Open Your Eyes,” and for writing songs for other artists such as Boz Scaggs, Neil Diamond, and Al Jarreau. – Rappler.com