Hannah Arnold asks for prayers and votes for Miss International 2022 pageant 

Hannah will soon fly to Japan in hopes of winning the PH's seventh Miss International crown

MANILA, Philippines – After a long wait, Hannah Arnold is all set to represent the Philippines in the Miss International 2022 pageant.

“In just five days, 68 of us delegates will finally come together and live our dream on the international stage,” she said in an Instagram post on Saturday, November 26.

The beauty queen from Masbate looked regal in her newly-shared photos, where she is wearing a silk lavender gown.

“Please continue to pray for our journeys,” she added, reminding pageant fans that voting will begin once the delegate arrives in Japan.

Hannah, who was crowned in July 2021, was set to represent the Philippines in the Miss International 2021 pageant, but it got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, the Miss International organization announced that the pageant is set to return after a two-year hiatus. The Binibining Pilipinas organization then confirmed that Hannah will be the country’s representative in the 2022 pageant, while Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Nicole Borromeo, who was crowned in August, will participate in the pageant’s 2023 edition.

In her latest update, she shared a quote from Chinese philosopher Confucius as she relates it to her long wait: “It does not matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop.”

Details for the pre-pageant activities have yet to be announced, but Hannah’s official photo for the competition was already released in October.

The Miss International 2022 finals night will take place on December 13 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan. Hannah is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ seventh Miss International crown. – Rappler.com