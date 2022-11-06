LOOK: Herlene Budol arrives in Uganda, opens up about costume mishap

Herlene is vying to be the first Filipina to bring home the Miss Planet International crown

MANILA, Philippines – While Herlene Budol has safely arrived in Uganda for the Miss Planet International pageant, her national costume, however, has failed to arrive in one piece.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, November 5, the comedian-turned-beauty queen expressed her disappointment and frustration that parts of her national costume had seemingly gone missing.

“Ang national costume, mukhang nadisgrasya po ng airlines. Pagdating ng airport, ayaw ipakarga kesyo oversize daw. Then no choice rin kami at hinayaan na lang namin chinopchop nila at binaklas buong box. Ang masaklap, ‘yung pinakabody ng costume, hindi nakarating ng Uganda,” she said.

(My national costume appears to have been botched by the airline. When we arrived at the airport, they would not accept the costume because it was apparently oversized. We had no choice but to let them take the box apart. What is more frustrating is that the costume’s main body did not arrive in Uganda.)

Herlene added that they waited several hours for an update, and even tagged the airline in her post, but the airline has yet to respond. It remains unclear what the status of Herlene’s national costume is now.

Despite the mishap, Herlene has shared several updates since her arrival in Uganda, including a video of her interacting with some children.

The pre-pageant activities for Miss Planet International will begin on November 15, while its coronation night is set for November 19.

Herlene, who rose to fame as the “Sexy Hipon Girl” from the variety show Wowowin, joined the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant in May and finished as first runner-up.

In August, she was announced as the country’s representative for the Miss Planet International pageant. If she wins, she will be the first Filipina to take home the crown. – Rappler.com