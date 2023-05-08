Which delegates are topping the Miss Universe PH 2023 online challenges, activities?

MANILA, Philippines – We’re a few days from crowning the next Miss Universe Philippines queen and the competition is just getting harder!

Before the May 13 coronation night, the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Top 38 delegates underwent a series of online challenges and pre-pageant activities.

For the three online challenges, pageant fans were able to vote for their favorite candidates within a certain period of time through the MUPH app.

The MUPH organization only announced the Top 5 delegates for each challenge, with the 1st placer only to be disclosed during finals night. The winner for each online challenge will secure a semifinals spot in the competition.

The Top 5 delegates for the photoshoot challenge are:

Jannarie Zarzoso (Agusan del Norte)

Princess Anne Marcos (Bulacan)

Airishh Ramos (Eastern Samar)

Angelique Manto (Pampanga)

Lesly Sim (Quezon Province)

The Top 5 delegates for the swimsuit challenge are:

Jannarie Zarzoso (Agusan del Norte)

Pauline Amelinckx (Bohol)

Princess Anne Marcos (Bulacan)

Shayne Glenmae Maquiran (Capiz)

Angelique Manto (Pampanga)

The Top 5 delegates for the runway challenge are:

Jannarie Zarzoso (Agusan del Norte)

Pauline Amelinckx (Bohol)

Princess Anne Marcos (Bulacan)

Michelle Marquez Dee (Makati)

Angelique Manto (Pampanga)

Agusan del Norte’s Zarzoso, Bulacan’s Marcos, and Pampanga’s Manto are part of the Top 5 for all three challenges, while Bohol’s Amelinckx placed in two challenges – swimsuit and runway.

Aside from the online challenges, the delegates have also participated in the National Costume competition.

The beauty queens were judged based on these criteria: Originality and Creativity (50%), Theme Interpretation (30%), and Visual Impact (20%).

Eastern Samar’s Airishh Ramos was hailed the winner after garnering an average score of 95.2%. Ramos was also among the Top 5 delegates in the photoshoot challenge.

Benguet’s Joemay Leo and Southern Leyte’s Kimberly Escartin finished as second and third placers, respectively, for the national costume competition.

On May 10, the delegates are set to participate in the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown competition.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant night will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, with Xian Lim and Alden Richards as hosts.

It is the first edition of the Miss Universe pageant to allow mothers and wives to be part of the competition.

Celeste Cortesi will be crowning her successor. – Rappler.com